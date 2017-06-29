See top athletes kick the ball around in Carlsbad - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

See top athletes kick the ball around in Carlsbad

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Are you familiar with the Women's Premier Soccer League?

These athletes make up second highest level of play in the nation for women's soccer.
   
News 8's Ashley Jacobs reports from Carlsbad to introduce you to them and tell us where you can see them play.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.