DUI arrests on the decline for 4th of July

If you’re not already camped out on one of San Diego’s mountains or you don’t know anyone who lives in a highrise with bay vistas, fear not. Author and travel blogger Maggie Espinoza visited the News 8 studio to talk under-the-radar celebration destinations for Independence Day.
Style by Judy fashion blogger and owner of Shimmer Fashion Judy Figueroa joined News 8's Nichelle Medina Tuesday morning to offer up some style tips for Independence Day and show show off some of her favorite patriotic Shimmer Fashion looks.
Federal, state and local government offices will be closed Tuesday in observance of Independence Day.
The 17th annual Big Bay Boom fireworks extravaganza is scheduled to cap a day of Fourth of July festivities around the San Diego region Tuesday.
The weather will start warming up Tuesday around the county for the July Fourth holiday though the highest temperatures aren't expected until the end of the week when the mountains and deserts could also see thunderstorms.
A 20-year-old man died Tuesday when the car he was driving crashed into a parked vehicle in Pacific Beach.
A man was in custody Tuesday following a standoff with a SWAT team at his Rancho Penasquitos home where his three children were also inside.
Parents expressed their concerns Monday night after a man was arrested for allegedly groping at least two females at a South Bay water park.
A motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries Monday in a hit-and-run collision in Chula Vista, police said.