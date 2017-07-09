Former San Diego State golfer Schauffele wins first PGA tour event

This weekend hundreds of the best and brightest young golfers from around the world were in town ready to tee off. The 50th IMG Academy Junior World Championships were taking over Torrey Pines and courses around the county for a special tournament that continues through Friday. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from the green in La Jolla with more.
Former Scripps Ranch High and San Diego State University golfer Xander Schauffele shot 14-under par over four rounds to win his first PGA Tour event Sunday, making a birdie put on the 18th hole of his final round to win the Greenbrier Classic by one stroke.
All it took was a couple of questionable calls for Novak Djokovic to snap at the chair umpire in the second game of his third-round match at Wimbledon.
One of the two Americans gored Saturday during this year's second running of the bulls in the Spanish city of Pamplona is swearing that he will run again before the festival is over.
Austin Hedges got excited when he saw the bunt sign with the game on the line. That plan didn't work out, but the San Diego Padres backstop still came through.
A professional runner from Kenya who was out training on a nature trail in the woods near his home in Maine says he encountered two charging black bears but was able to outrun them during a frantic sprint to a nearby vacant house for cover.