Kripsy Kreme selling dozen glazed doughnuts for 80 cents

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - On this day 80 years ago, a legend was kneaded and fried.

That's right. Krispy Kreme's famed Original Glazed doughnut is 80. To celebrate, the doughnut power house is letting 12 of its classic treats go for just 80 cents all day on Friday, July 14.

All you have to do is buy a dozen at regular price to get the birthday price on your second dozen. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'neal is celebrating the Original Glazed in a way only Shaq can.

Krispy Kreme wants you to join in on the conversation on social media, too, by posting photos with the hashtag #OriginalGlazed and tagging @KrispyKreme.

Find your local Krispy Kreme doughnut shop here.