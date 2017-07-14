Ronald McDonald House comes full circle, reopens original facili - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Ronald McDonald House comes full circle, reopens original facility

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego has gone full circle, reopening its original facility near Rady Children’s Hospital.

The main house first opened in 1980, but as the years went on and the charity grew, it moved down the street for more space.

Now, its original house will accommodate eight additional families who might need a place to stay for longer periods of time.  

The organization raised more than half a million dollars to make this re-opening possible.

