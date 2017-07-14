Ronald McDonald House comes full circle, reopens original facility

A car careened out of a parking lot at a Pacific Beach pharmacy Friday and struck a man on a walkway in front of the business, killing him.
Due to recent wildfires, prevailing high temperatures and ongoing combustion threat levels, Cleveland National Forest will operate under elevated fire restrictions beginning next week, the U.S. Forest Service advised Friday.
A Tijuana-born human rights activist from the South Bay who has been a vocal opponent of President Donald Trump's border and immigration policies will formally launch his campaign Friday for the San Diego City Council's District 8 seat.
San Diego Pride Weekend will kick off Friday evening with a block party and the Spirit of Stonewall Rally, a celebration of the 1969 Stonewall riots widely recognized as the catalyst for the modern LGBT rights movement.
A young parolee and a teenage female cohort were jailed Thursday on suspicion of killing a mutual acquaintance whose body turned up this week on a rural roadside near Vista Valley Country Club.
It’s a busy week for San Diego with the start of Pride and Comic-Con approaching, but one state assembly member is staying hard at work to make sure civic issues don’t slip to the background.
The Ronald McDonald House Charities of San Diego has gone full circle, reopening its original facility near Rady Children’s Hospital.
A military flare washes up in Imperial Beach. Lifeguards discovered the device Friday morning at Descanso Avenue and Seacoast Drive, just down the street from the "Sun and Sea Festival."
On Zoo Day the animals usually come to us, but Friday we went to them. News 8's Ashley Jacobs is at the San Diego Zoo with a pig, a wolf, and a cheetah-dog team!