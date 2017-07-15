Homes For Our Troops hands house keys to wounded vet

FALLBROOK (NEWS 8) – A Marine severely injured by an IED explosion was given the keys to his brand new, custom adaptive home on Saturday.

Private First Class Isaac Blunt stepped on an IED while on patrol in Sangin, Afghanistan in 2011 and lost both of his legs, an eye, and several fingers on his left hand.

His injuries make it difficult to navigate traditionally-designed houses and homes with limited wheelchair accessibility.

Blunt’s new home has over 40 custom adaptations, including widened hallways, roll-in showers and lowered countertops.

The entire cost of the home was covered by the Homes For Our Troops campaign and its network of donors.

Homes for Our Troops currently has close to 90 active projects in need of funding assistance. Click here to find out how you can donate and get involved.