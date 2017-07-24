Water main break prompts closures in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A water main break in the North County prompted authorities to shut down a stretch of a busy roadway, leaving nearby homes without running water.
A pipe ruptured early Monday morning causing water to flow into the surrounding area at the 3100 block of Brookside Lane in Encinitas.
Crews were able to turn off the broken valve and a private road in the area has been closed until water services can be restored to about 17 customers, according to the Olivenhain Water District.
No word on when service will be restored in the area.
17 customers w/out water due to busted PVC pipe. @OMWD crews repairing pipe and sink hole at 3100 blk Brookside Lane. @CBS8 @thecwsandiego pic.twitter.com/AfuoBPACad— Gene Kang (@GeneNews8) July 24, 2017
