2-part event celebrates International Peace and Humanity Day in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Saturday, August 5 marks International Peace and Humanity Day. It also happens to be the nearest Saturday to the 72nd anniversary of the bombings of Hiroshima (August 6) and Nagasaki (August 9) in Japan.

In observance of International Peace and Humanity Day, the local chapter of the Worldwide Initiative to safeguard Humanity, or WISH, is promoting peace and togetherness with a two-part event the next two weekends.

This Saturday, San Diego Wish, the Unified Port of San Diego, the City of Coronado and the Japanese Friendship Garden will gather for the Yokahama Friendship Bell ceremony on Shelter Island from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Next Friday, San Diego WISH and Coronado City Council Chambers will host the Floating of Paper Lanterns ceremony at the Coronado community pool. Guests are invited to write their dreams of peace and humanity in their native languages and place them on a paper lantern which will then be placed in the pool to float. Admission is $5 and includes the lantern kit.

Dr. Akiko Mikamo and Paralympic bronze medalist Maya Nakanishi joined News 8’s Heather Myers Friday on the Morning Extra to talk about the weekend events and what International Peace and Humanity Day means to them.

For more information visit SDWish.org.