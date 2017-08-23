Detectives investigating suspicious death of man in East Village - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Detectives investigating suspicious death of man in East Village

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 70-year-old man was found dead under suspicious circumstances Wednesday at the East Village apartment building where he lived, authorities reported.

A maintenance worker found the resident's body at the complex in the 1200 block of Market Street at about 10:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

It was not immediately clear why officers considered the fatality suspicious, SDPD spokesman Billy Hernandez said.

