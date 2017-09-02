Good Samaritan crew rescues 6 from burning sport fishing boat

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A crew of six people aboard a sport fishing boat consumed by flames was rescued by fellow fishermen Saturday morning near Point Loma.

The United States Coast Guard transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) after the crew of the 40-foot vessel Reel Viking reported the fire on board at around 8:30 a.m.

A USCG Response Boat-Medium crew and a San Diego Lifeguard fire boat were dispatched to assist Reel Viking about 10 miles west of Point Loma, but before either arrived the crew of the nearby sport fishing boat Passport responded to the UMIB and jumped into action, taking all six Reel Viking crew on board.

The rescued fishermen were then transferred aboard the responding USCG boat and taken to Dana Landing at around 10:30 a.m. No serious injuries were reported.

Firefighters aboard the responding Lifeguard boat remained on scene dousing the flaming Reel Viking with water, but it eventually sank into the ocean and was reported unrecoverable.