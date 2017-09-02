Good Samaritan crew rescues 6 from burning sport fishing boat - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Good Samaritan crew rescues 6 from burning sport fishing boat

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A crew of six people aboard a sport fishing boat consumed by flames was rescued by fellow fishermen Saturday morning near Point Loma.

The United States Coast Guard transmitted an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast (UMIB) after the crew of the 40-foot vessel Reel Viking reported the fire on board at around 8:30 a.m.

A USCG Response Boat-Medium crew and a San Diego Lifeguard fire boat were dispatched to assist Reel Viking about 10 miles west of Point Loma, but before either arrived the crew of the nearby sport fishing boat Passport responded to the UMIB and jumped into action, taking all six Reel Viking crew on board.

The rescued fishermen were then transferred aboard the responding USCG boat and taken to Dana Landing at around 10:30 a.m. No serious injuries were reported.

Firefighters aboard the responding Lifeguard boat remained on scene dousing the flaming Reel Viking with water, but it eventually sank into the ocean and was reported unrecoverable.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Local fire resources head to LA to fight La Tuna Fire

    Local fire resources head to LA to fight La Tuna Fire

    Saturday, September 2 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-09-02 22:42:56 GMT

    A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley and Burbank area is being called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.

     

    A massive brush fire burning downhill in the Sun Valley and Burbank area is being called the biggest fire in the history of the city of Los Angeles.

     

  • Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West

    Unofficial end of summer brings no heat relief in US West

    Saturday, September 2 2017 4:03 PM EDT2017-09-02 20:03:22 GMT

    The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades and wilting heat challenged crews battling wildfires across the region.

     

    The Western United States baked through the unofficial end of summer, as temperatures in some parts threatened to peak Saturday at levels not seen in decades and wilting heat challenged crews battling wildfires across the region.

     

  • San Diego State, USD kick off football season in San Diego

    San Diego State, USD kick off football season in San Diego

    Saturday, September 2 2017 2:26 PM EDT2017-09-02 18:26:19 GMT

    SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team begins today with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers. The Aztecs will start what could be their penultimate season in their longtime Mission Valley home when they play host to UC Davis at 5:30 p.m. Now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles, the city of San Diego hopes to close the money-losing stadium at the end of 201...

     

    SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The first football season in nearly 60 years in which San Diego won't have a professional football team begins today with San Diego State and the University of San Diego playing their home openers. The Aztecs will start what could be their penultimate season in their longtime Mission Valley home when they play host to UC Davis at 5:30 p.m. Now that the Chargers have moved to Los Angeles, the city of San Diego hopes to close the money-losing stadium at the end of 201...

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.