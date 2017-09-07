Surviving Hurricane Irma: Amazing stories in the Caribbean

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos declared on Thursday that "the era of 'rule by letter' is over" as she announced plans to change the way colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault on campus. DeVos vowed to replace a set of rules enacted by the Obama administration in a 2011 memo known as the "Dear Colleague Letter," which she said created a system that failed students. "Instead of working with schools on behalf...
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos declared on Thursday that "the era of 'rule by letter' is over" as she announced plans to change the way colleges and universities handle allegations of sexual assault on campus. DeVos vowed to replace a set of rules enacted by the Obama administration in a 2011 memo known as the "Dear Colleague Letter," which she said created a system that failed students. "Instead of working with schools on behalf...
A San Diego native who's lived on the island of St. Thomas, part of the U.S. Virgin Islands, for the last 10 years was one of the lucky ones who lived to tell his story.
Hurricane Irma is leaving a path of destruction as it moves through the Caribbean. At one point, the storm was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record.
The Board of Supervisors unanimously ratified a declaration of a public health emergency in San Diego County related to an outbreak of hepatitis A that has sickened nearly 400 people, 15 fatally.
Whether you watch our news on television or a tablet, for those of you who tune in nightly we don't take your loyalty lightly.
Nine of the 22 people indicted in a massive shoplifting ring appeared together before a federal judge Thursday.
The La Tuna Fire, which has scorched nearly 7,200 acres since igniting on Friday, was 90 percent contained Thursday, and fire crews were working to fully extinguish the flames.
Authorities asked the public Wednesday to keep an eye out for a Normal Heights woman who went missing over the Labor Day weekend.
Country music star Craig Morgan spoke to Morning Extra about the inaugural Eukanuba Performance Games - a new competition showcasing dogs and their skills.
Country music star Craig Morgan spoke to Morning Extra about the inaugural Eukanuba Performance Games - a new competition showcasing dogs and their skills.