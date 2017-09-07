Surviving Hurricane Irma: Amazing stories in the Caribbean

(NEWS 8) — Hurricane Irma is leaving a path of destruction as it moves through the Caribbean.

At one point, the storm was the most powerful Atlantic hurricane on record.

One San Diego couple was on vacation and rode out the storm in their hotel room.

Incredible video has been seen as Hurricane Irma unleashed her fury on the island of St. Martin Wednesday.

Del Mar residents Karen and Robert Wheelan are vacationing there.

Their son Will Alverson said he waited on pins and needles to hear from them

"You just don't know what's going on," said Will.

Finally Thursday morning, his mom texted him

"She sent a text saying she couldn't get through immediately," said Will. "She answered the phone and she was crying."

Will's stepdad Mark posted video on Facebook saying, "We're ok. We'll make the best of it. We'll see you all real soon."

Mark also posted pictures as they hunkered down in their hotel room.

Their safety zones were the bath tub and underneath this kitchen cabinet

Also caught in the path of Irma, Stuart Scott - a resident of the island of St. Thomas.

"It's like utter devastation [and] looks like a nuclear bomb went off on the whole island," said Stuart.

He shared before and after pictures of his house (seen below) and also shot cell phone video.

"Everything is sheared off," Stuart said. "We found pieces of other people's houses and windshields in our yard. It's insane. There's nothing that can mentally prepare you for it."

Back here at home Will Alverson is anxious to see his parents, though he says the heartbreak Irma left behind is devastating.

"There's a lot of people affected more than Americans," said Will. "This is an island that's been pretty much destroyed."

Authorities say U.S. citizens in need of assistance due to Hurricane Irma should register with the state department here.

RELATED COVERAGE