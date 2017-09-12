Tacos for Texas: Eat up and give back

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Whether you prefer your handmade tortillas filled with shrimp, skirt steak or pork belly, you can indulge this Taco Tuesday while helping hurricane victims.

Tacos Libertad, San Diego's first not-for-profit shop is serving up tacos for Texas.

The shop's co-founder Lesley Cohn of the Cohn Restaurant Group as well as the executive director of San Diego International Relief Teams Barry LaForgia and Chef Philippe Beltran stopped by to talk about the fundraiser for Hurrican Harvey aid.

The restaurant donates 100 percent of its profits to a rotating charity of the month. For September they have partnered with SD International Relief Teams.

With the purchase of a $3.50-$4.50 street taco, with offerings ranging from shrimp, skirt steak and pork belly to duck confit and octopus on handmade tortillas, San Diegans can give back in a big way beyond their community.

