Bonnie Schneider, meteorologist and author, talks extreme weathe - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Bonnie Schneider, meteorologist and author, talks extreme weather

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — After not one, but two major hurricanes hit the United States in a matter of weeks many are learning the hard way what it takes to be prepared for extreme weather. 

In San Diego, we don't deal with hurricanes, but we do have to deal with heavy rain, extreme heat, Santa Ana winds, and, often times, brush fires. 

Weather Channel meteorologist Bonnie Schneider, author of a new book called "Extreme Weather," spoke with Morning Extra with more on how we can be better prepared for Mother Nature.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.