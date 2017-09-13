Bonnie Schneider, meteorologist and author, talks extreme weather

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — After not one, but two major hurricanes hit the United States in a matter of weeks many are learning the hard way what it takes to be prepared for extreme weather.

In San Diego, we don't deal with hurricanes, but we do have to deal with heavy rain, extreme heat, Santa Ana winds, and, often times, brush fires.

Weather Channel meteorologist Bonnie Schneider, author of a new book called "Extreme Weather," spoke with Morning Extra with more on how we can be better prepared for Mother Nature.