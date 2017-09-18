Amber Alert canceled for missing 5-year-old girl

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The California Highway Patrol confirmed that 5-year-old Aaliyah Gomez of Lemoore has been found.

An Amber Alert issued early Monday morning was canceled hours later when the girl was reportedly found in Riverside County.

Aaliyah was taken by her father, Julio Gomez, who was believed to be heading for the Mexican border in a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado, according to officials.

It isn't clear yet if he is in custody.