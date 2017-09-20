22-year-old driver killed in fiery car crash in Escondido - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

22-year-old driver killed in fiery car crash in Escondido

Posted:

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - A car crashed down an embankment and caught fire Wednesday morning, killing one person in Escondido, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported about 2:45 a.m. on Bear Valley Parkway near San Pasqual Valley Road, according to a CHP incident log. The crash scene was about three miles north of the Westfield North County shopping center and about the same distance west of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Dispatchers said the vehicle involved in the crash was a gray Honda Civic with a single occupant who was unresponsive when witnesses approached the vehicle. A fire reportedly started underneath the Civic just before 2:50 a.m., and seven minutes later the car was fully engulfed in flames.

An air ambulance was called to the scene and law enforcement sought to shut down the roadway to clear a landing zone, but just after 3 a.m., officers reported a person had died and requested the county medical examiner's office to respond, according to the incident log. A death investigator was en route to the scene.

