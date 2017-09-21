Report: Changes needed to meet San Diego housing demand

The City of San Diego will team up with American Medical Response and the Downtown San Diego Partnership Thursday to offer free hepatitis A vaccinations for at-risk populations, particularly the homeless.
Six environmental non-profits were honored by San Diego Gas and Electric and the San Diego River Park Foundation as Earth 8 Eco Ambassadors for helping to protect our county’s watersheds and magnificent coastline. After the online voting period closed Tuesday, this year’s Eco Ambassador was selected.
Clinicians are amputating more toes, legs, ankles and feet of patients with diabetes in California - and San Diego County in particular - in a "shocking" trend that has mystified diabetes experts here and across the country.
Police officials in Carlsbad plan to hold a community meeting Thursday to apprise the public of law enforcement efforts to identify and track down a prowler who has been lurking around and sneaking into homes in the northern reaches of the city.
A trough of low pressure will drop into San Diego County Thursday and bring with it cooler, cloudier weather for the end of the week.
San Diego can meet the demand for new housing over the next 10 years but will have to make numerous changes to codes and procedures to get there, according to a report scheduled to be presented by city officials Thursday.
San Diego firefighters on Wednesday were able to meet a newborn from Emerald Hills for the first time since helping his parents bring him into the world.
California's attorney general sued the Trump administration Wednesday over its plan to build a wall along the U.S. border with Mexico, arguing it's overstepping its authority by waiving environmental reviews and other laws.
Last week News 8 featured a local drone pilot who flew down to the Caribbean to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.
The rebuilding San Diego Padres and left-hander Clayton Richard agreed to a $6 million, two-year contract Wednesday that runs through 2019.