Amazon offers 'photo on delivery' to prevent theft - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Amazon offers 'photo on delivery' to prevent theft

Posted: Updated:

(NEWS 8) — Amazon is rolling out a new program, to prevent porch pirates from stealing.  

It's a growing issue for online deliveries, as thieves snatch packages right off doorsteps.  

Thefts of deliveries have become all too common and will only get worse when the holiday shopping starts.  

Some homeowners install security cameras in an effort to protect their packages. 

Now popular company Amazon is taking it a step further by taking a picture, proving the delivery. 

Day or night, porch pirates are swiping packages even when security cameras are rolling. 

That's part of the reason why Amazon is rolling out a new program called AMZL Photo on Delivery

After dropping off a package, an amazon delivery person snaps a photo showing the item on the recipient's property. 

The customer then gets an email with the photo, confirming the delivery. 

Even with delivery photos and security cameras, authorities recommend asking a trustworthy neighbor who will be home to pick up packages. 

RELATED COVERAGE

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Mazda honors two local vets

    Mazda honors two local vets

    Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.

     

    Two local veterans have a new set of wheels, thanks to Mazda. During a military appreciation event over the weekend, the automaker surprised the veterans and their families with a brand new car. It's part of the Mazda "Good for Drive" program, which aims to give back to the community. The company also surprised a third military family with a mortgage-free home from Chase.

     

  • Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village

    Hepatitis A Outbreak: Homeless people moved out of East Village

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:35 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:35:54 GMT

    Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out. Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.

     

    Months before extra homeless shelters are scheduled to open, it seems one area has been cleared out. Homeless people who take shelter on city streets are noticeably fewer in numbers in the East Village.

     

  • Activists call for action on anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting

    Activists call for action on anniversary of Alfred Olango shooting

    Wednesday, September 27 2017 3:33 PM EDT2017-09-27 19:33:24 GMT

    It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer.  Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.

     

    It was one year ago when an unarmed black man was shot by an El Cajon Police officer.  Alfred Olango died the next day and his death sparked days of protesting.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.