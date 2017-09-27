Amazon offers 'photo on delivery' to prevent theft

(NEWS 8) — Amazon is rolling out a new program, to prevent porch pirates from stealing.

It's a growing issue for online deliveries, as thieves snatch packages right off doorsteps.

Thefts of deliveries have become all too common and will only get worse when the holiday shopping starts.

Some homeowners install security cameras in an effort to protect their packages.

Now popular company Amazon is taking it a step further by taking a picture, proving the delivery.

Day or night, porch pirates are swiping packages even when security cameras are rolling.

That's part of the reason why Amazon is rolling out a new program called AMZL Photo on Delivery.

After dropping off a package, an amazon delivery person snaps a photo showing the item on the recipient's property.

The customer then gets an email with the photo, confirming the delivery.

Even with delivery photos and security cameras, authorities recommend asking a trustworthy neighbor who will be home to pick up packages.

