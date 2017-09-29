Crews fighting fire on board large boat in San Diego Harbor

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/CNS) - A 120-foot research ship caught fire Friday morning in the San Diego Harbor, sending thick plumes of dark gray smoke billowing into the skies above Seaport Village.
The blaze -- reported about 9:30 a.m. at 750 N. Harbor Drive -- prompted a two-alarm response from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department, spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.
Fire crews were still on board battling the blaze until they were called off at around 11 a.m. because of increasing heat and difficulty fighting the fire.
It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was aboard the burning vessel, Munoz said. The person who called 911 to report the blaze said they did not see anybody onboard.
The first fire units arrived shortly after receiving the call and requested a second alarm, with those units arriving at 9:40 a.m., Munoz said. A department helicopter was launched at 9:50 to help battle the flames.
The San Diego Harbor Police and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.
Crews making entry to determine if anyone is aboard. US Coast Guard and Harbor PD on scene along with our crews. pic.twitter.com/A3eVxzxVTY— SDFD (@SDFD) September 29, 2017
More shots of the fishing boat fire near Seaport Village happening now. Second alarm fire that broke out at 9:31 this morning. pic.twitter.com/YWSLBZ0gL3— SDFD (@SDFD) September 29, 2017
