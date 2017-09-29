FedEx driver killed in crash on SR 905 identified

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A FedEx driver killed in a crash on State Route 905 this week has been identified as 55 year-old Scott Clapham of Chula Vista.

Police continuing to investigate a crash that killed Clapham after the FedEx semitrailer he was driving plunged off an Otay Mesa overpass.

According to investigators, a a 2013 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 30-year-old San Diego woman attempted to pass the semitrailer on the right side on state route 905 near Picador Boulevard, CHP media information officer Jim Bettencourt said.

That move caused both the semi and the car to lose control.

The semi veered to the left, barreled through a metal bridge guardrail and landed on Picador Boulevard, Bettencourt said.

Clapham driver was killed instantly.

The Elantra also crashed into railing on the bridge and came to rest in the far left lane, Bettencourt said. Nobody from the car -- which was carrying the driver, a man and four small children -- needed to be taken to the hospital.

The wreck forced the closure of traffic lanes in the area, causing heavier-than-usual rush-hour congestion and affecting bus routes. CHP officers did not suspect alcohol or drugs were involved in the crash but were still investigating.

Heartfelt condolences are being sent to Clapham's wife Susan and family through a GoFundMe page - with friends calling him a great co-worker and a gentle man.

Friends said he was an honorable man and a true FedEx-er who will be missed by all.