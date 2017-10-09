Crane topples over, lands on truck at Steele Canyon High School

Amid dry and windy conditions that prompted fire warnings across Southern California, a brush fire erupted Monday alongside the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway near the 241 toll road in Anaheim Hills, forcing mandatory evacuations.
A roughly 40-foot-tall drilling rig toppled over Monday at a construction site on the grounds of Steele Canyon High School, injuring a man operating it, authorities reported.
There was a new voice with a familiar face on The DSC Show earlier today. Ashley Jacobs pulled double-duty this morning, filling in for Shelly on The DSC while also doing her live television hits on CBS8 from her seat in the DSC studio.
The first Santa Ana winds of the season will arrive Monday, with the potential to blast parts of San Diego County with gusts of up to 50 miles per hour and increase fire risk, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
The city of San Diego will provide a camping area for the homeless, with 24-hour security, bathrooms and storage, beginning Monday, according to the mayor's office.
Continuing your education is more than just being a student who attends their scheduled classes, and turns in your work on time. Giving yourself the chance to learn outside of your classroom through hands-on application and professional development is the key to being a successful professional once you have graduated.
In memory and honor of our dear colleague, Larry Himmel, and San Diegans battling this devastating disease, Miles Himmel and the KFMB Stations participated in the San Diego PurpleStride San Diego Walk to End Pancreatic Cancer on Sunday.
A week after the tragic Las Vegas shooting, San Diegans came together Sunday to support those affected in various ways.
A bloody and lifeless woman was discovered in an apartment in Fairmount Park, San Diego police said Sunday.