Inspirational Performance: Doctor, cancer survivor share bond through dancing

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – The American Cancer Society’s soiree at the US Grant Friday night opened with an unforgettable performance that showed what money raised can do to prevent cancer.

Steve Valentine and Dr. Irene Hutchens are both former champion ballroom dancers. Their promise to dance together helped Valentine battle though the fight of his life.

More than a year ago, Valentine weighed only 123 pounds and was fighting burkitts lymphoma. His doctor was Irene Hutchins.

Upon learning they were both former world and nationally ranked ballroom dancers, Dr. Hutchens made a pact with Valentine that they would dance together one he got better.

“At the time he was so sick, I was not sure if that would ever be a possibility,” said Dr. Hutchens.

For Valentine, the goal is what helped him survive.

“I had something to hold on to and something to achieve and to work towards that maybe more than anything else may have saved my life,” he said.

In June, the Los Angeles public relations founder and his doctor hustled to Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” at the Scripps Green Hospital for its annual Cancer Survivor Day. It has since become a YoutTube sensation and even made national headlines on Inside Edition.

“Little did I know it would be a big hit and bring so much attention to our cancer and a fantastic opportunity to make people listen, raise awareness,” said Dr. Hutchens.

Friday night at the American Cancer Society gala was the first time since June that doctor and patient danced together.

“If it helps someone move the meter just a little bit just to get to the next day to get through the next treatment, I want them to see you can rebound,” said Valentine.

Friday night’s American Cancer Society’s Moonshot Over San Diego soiree helps people diagnosed with cancer, prevention and cancer research.