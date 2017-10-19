Hair and makeup house calls? There's an app for that - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Hair and makeup house calls? There's an app for that

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Do you need to get your hair done, maybe a manicure? 

Maybe you have an up-coming event and it would be nice to get your make-up professionally done? 

There is an app for that and it brings the beauty professionals right to your home. 

Actress and Instagram style-setter Cara Santana along with Hollywood makeup artist Joey Maalouf stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the Glam app and how San Diego is one of their key markets.   

Services offered on the app include a blow dry, to make up applications, gel manicure or just a simple polish change. 

Some of the tips Joey showcased include:   

1. How to invisibly contour and highlight  

2. Multi-dimensional metallic eyes  

3. Ultra shiny pin straight hair 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.