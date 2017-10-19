Hair and makeup house calls? There's an app for that

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Do you need to get your hair done, maybe a manicure?

Maybe you have an up-coming event and it would be nice to get your make-up professionally done?

There is an app for that and it brings the beauty professionals right to your home.

Actress and Instagram style-setter Cara Santana along with Hollywood makeup artist Joey Maalouf stopped by Morning Extra to talk about the Glam app and how San Diego is one of their key markets.

Services offered on the app include a blow dry, to make up applications, gel manicure or just a simple polish change.

Some of the tips Joey showcased include:

1. How to invisibly contour and highlight

2. Multi-dimensional metallic eyes

3. Ultra shiny pin straight hair