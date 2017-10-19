Hair and makeup house calls? There's an app for that

State Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher joined community leaders, including the local hotel and service industry union, to protest the deportation of Silvia Ocampo on Thursday.
The annual Great California ShakeOut Drill was held Thursday, with nearly a million San Diegans joining people across the state -- and around the world -- as they dropped, covered and held to practice their readiness for a major earthquake.
Do you need to get your hair done, maybe a manicure? There is an app for that and it brings the beauty professionals right to your home.
What if we told you that you could still enjoy a great date with your significant other and not worry about hiring a babysitter.
One of the San Diego's most creative Halloween parties is giving patrons a chance to feast on dishes prepared by local, high-demand chefs in the company of exotic, and sometimes creepy, animals.
One person is in custody after leading San Diego police on a pursuit that came to a stop on the Coronado Bridge.
You know him best as one half of the duo Jay and Silent Bob and from indie hits like Clerks and Dogma.
A fire broke out in the garage of a home in San Diego's Carmel Valley neighborhood, displacing four people, authorities said Thursday.
Cooler weather is expected Thursday throughout San Diego County as a low- pressure system moves into the region and a deep marine layer covers the coast.