Tiny homes could be big answer to housing problem

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — With the region facing a growing housing crisis AIA San Diego is hoping tiny homes can be the solution to the problem.

The group is hosting an event to showcase how innovative "accessory dwelling units" can address homelessness and the lack affordable housing in San Diego.

The phrase good things come in small packages comes to mind when you peek inside these tiny homes on display at Market Creek Plaza.

There are 250-square-foot homes with kitchens equipped with a stove, a sink, a refrigerator and also a washer; they also have a bedroom upstairs.

If 250 square feet is too small for you, what about 400 square feet?

The unit is actually 399-square-feet to be exact with modern décor, a fully-equipped kitchen, a spot a flat screen, and a ceiling fan.

There is a second bedroom located upstairs, but if the space is a little too short for you, you could turn it into a closet.

The homes come in various shapes and sizes to fit the needs of individuals according to AIA San Diego.

"What you have here is very quick to put up," said tiny homes enthusiast Ellen Stone. "This was done in about 8 hours."

One of the tiniest of the tiny homes on display is about 150 square feet.

The price tag is about $18,000.

https://twitter.com/aiasandiego/status/920401282237480960