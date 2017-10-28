California gas tax to rise 12 cents a gallon next week

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - If you need to fill up your car's gas tank, you might want to do it this weekend before the gas tax in California jumps 12 cents next week.

The tax hike Governor Brown signed into law earlier this year is set to take effect on Wednesday. The money it generates will be used to fix the srate's crumbling roads and infrastructure, but opponents are already mounting an effort to repeal it.

Starting November 1st, the statewide tax on gasoline will jump by 12 cents a gallon. When federal taxes are added, that total will be 69 cents a gallon - the second highest tate in the nation after Pennsylvania.

The tax on on diesel fuel will increase by 20 cents.

According to Governor Jerry Brown, the tax hike is expected to generate about $5 billion a year to fund state and local transportation projects - from patching potholes to reducing congestion on highways.

Richard Rider is chair of San Diego Tax Fighters and said a movement is underway to repeal the tax hike. It would require a ballot measure which would most likely hot happen until November of 2018, provided supporters first gather enough signatures.

Republicans view the tax increase as a highly unpopular move that will draw voters from across California to the polls in the midterm election.

Backers of the gas tax increase argue Californians want to spend money to fix roads and bridges.

As part of this legislation, drivers will also have to pay an annual vehicle fee, beginning next year, depending on how much a car is worth. That fee will range from $25 to $175.

Drivers who do not use gasoline will also be impacted by the tax hike. Beginning July 2020, the state will impose a $100 annual fee on owners of electric vehicles.