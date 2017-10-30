Famous surf dog's new lifesaving little buddy - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Famous surf dog's new lifesaving little buddy

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) —   Lightning rarely strikes in the same spot twice, so imagine the odds of owning two dogs with special talents. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff's visits Escondido to meet Richochet the Surf Dog's protege. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.