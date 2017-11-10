Patricia Ward Kelly talks amazing, influential life of late husband Gene Kelly

(NEWS 8) - Gene Kelly has had us all singing in the rain for the last half-century, and even after his death in 1996 he's still celebrated as one of the most creative and influential minds in show business.

Like the memories of his life's work and accomplishments, the tributes to his career and character never stop. Kelly's wife, Patricia Ward Kelly, is honoring her late husband with a film, "Gene Kelly: The Legacy" showing at the Coronado Island Film Festival this weekend.

Patricia said that one of the things her husband wanted to be remembered for was changing the look of dance on film, and that's one of the biggest topics in the film.

The festival runs through the weekend. For more information and screening time visit coronadoislandfilmfestival.com.