Zevely Zone: Cancer did not end his life, it turned it around

Zevely Zone: Cancer did not end his life, it turned it around

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Valley Center man who beat cancer was not about to let cigarettes and obesity be a death sentence. 

In Monday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Valley Center to pay a visit to the man who reinvented his health. 

Doug Siverly lost 143 pounds. If you are interested in some of the health trips he followed, visit the Scripps Cancer Care website. 

