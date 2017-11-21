National City officers hand out Thanksgiving dinners to deserving families

NATIONAL CITY (NEWS 8) - Fifty deserving National City families will have a nice Thanksgiving spread to look forward to thanks to the city and its crime fighters.

National City Police Department officers rounded up turkeys and other Thanksgiving favorites, packaged them together and handed them out to families looking for a little extra holiday help at station headquarters on Tuesday.

"Obviously it's a difficult time for some families," NCPD Sgt. Chris Sullivan said. "What we want to do is, while working with the community, try to give them a helping hand sometimes, and that's all they really need for the holiday season."

NCPD partnered with the National City Public Safety Foundation, National City Police Officers Association and local business to provide all the fixings for a complete Turkey Day meal.

"I feel very thankful because they're nice enough to give us a turkey and other stuff, too," Jacob Ramos said. "Now we have our stuff for Thanksgiving and we get to eat turkey and other stuff, too."