National City officers hand out Thanksgiving dinners to deserving families

It's not even Thanksgiving yet, but we are looking ahead to Black Friday. The ads are out, and bargain hunters are coming up with their own plans to save big bucks. That includes News 8's Steve Price who reports from Walmart with a look at the deep discounts.
A man whose decomposing body was found stuffed inside a sealed barrel chained to the bottom of the San Diego Bay last month was a 28-year-old music producer from Chula Vista, who was last seen alive on Sept. 30, but no arrests have been announced in the case.
At least two cars collided in the middle of a Camino Del Norte intersection leaving one vehicle overturned and blocking traffic.
It doesn't matter how much money you make or how successful you've become, thoughts of self-doubt always seem to creep into our heads.
What are all the hours spent slaving in the kitchen over turkey and apple pie for if you set your Thanksgiving meal over any old table spread?
The site of the blaze was the subject of a contested vote just last week in which the Escondido City Council voted 3-2 to approve a housing project, "The Villages," which would see 380 new homes built on the 109 acres of the abandoned golf course and country club.
Around 60,000 passengers are expected to pass through San Diego's Lindbergh Field daily during the upcoming holiday weekend.
A motorcyclist was killed this morning in a crash that shut down several major freeway connectors in the Kearny Mesa area, the California Highway Patrol reported.
Pie is a focal point of many Thanksgiving feasts and for some San Diegans buying their pie at Mama’s Kitchen has become a tradition.
A manhunt was underway Wednesday morning in Vista after the occupants of a pickup truck opened fire on deputies investigating previous reports of shots fired, authorities said.