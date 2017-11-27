Study sheds light on San Diego's most dangerous intersections

A cold front moving through Southern California will bring cool weather to San Diego County Monday along with clouds over much of the county and winds in the mountains and desert.
A prominent couple from East County was killed in a freak accident on the big island of Hawaii over the weekend.
An off-duty Yuma police officer accused of sexually assaulting a woman in San Diego pleaded not guilty Monday to eight felony charges, including forcible rape.
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision on Santa Fe Avenue in Vista, Monday night.
Legal issues that delayed City Council consideration of proposed regulations of short-term vacation rental properties in San Diego have apparently been ironed out, prompting a councilman to release the text of a draft ordinance Monday.
What if instead of only having trash bins on land, you could find them in the water? Thanks to the invention of the Seabin, that is now possible. News 8's Shawn Styles looked at how a San Diego idea took shape and the positive impact it will have on our floating-trash crisis.
Backers of an initiative to repeal the recent increase to the gas tax and vehicle registration fee began gathering signatures today in San Diego.
He may only be 4'9'' and 85 pounds, but a young Carlsbad actor is becoming a famous face on stage and television.