Fire chars RV, carport in driveway of Emerald Hills home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A fire engulfed a recreational vehicle and the carport it was parked under in the driveway of a home in Emerald HiIls.

The fire destroyed the RV and sent a thick plume of smoke into the air on the 700 block of Alvin Street before San Diego Fire-Rescue Department firefighters doused the flames.

The extent of the damage is unclear at this time but no one was injured, according to SDFD.

