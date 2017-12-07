Lilac Fire burns 4,100 acres, 60% contained, some evacuations orders lifted

Stream live from your mobile device: http://kfmb.us/livestream

Stats last updated: Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 7:40 a.m.

Acres burned: 4,100

Containment: 60 percent

County: San Diego

Location: Interstate 15 and State Route 76 connector: Moving West towards Oceanside and Camp Pendleton

Start date: December 7, 2017, 11:15 a.m.

Structures Destroyed: 183

Structures Damaged: 28

Structures Threatened: 1,500

Mandatory Evacuations: Some Residents Allowed to Return Home in Vista, Fallbrook and Oceanside

Mandatory Evacuations in the area of W. Lilac Rd. & Sullivan Middle School., South of Burma Rd., East of Wilshire, North of N. River Rd., West of S. Mission Ave., South of Reche Rd., West of I-15 Freeway, East of Green Canyon Rd. & S. Mission Rd., North of Hwy 76.

Evacuation Warnings:

Cal Fire this evening downgraded evacuation orders to voluntary evacuation warnings in the following areas:

-- North of Pala Road, south of Reche Road, west of I-15 and east of Green Canyon Road and S. Mission Road, north of SR-76

-- West of Wilshire Road to North River Road;

-- South of North River Road from Wilshire to Holly Lane;

-- South of Holly Lane from North River Road to Mission Road;

-- South of Little Gopher Canyon Road to Sagewood Road;

-- South of Dentro De Lomas at Nors Ranch Road;

-- Via Maria Elena south of Camino Del Rey

-- Camino Del Rey South of Bobritt Lane

-- Aquaduct Road south of Via Ulner

-- North of Tumbleweed Lane between Sleeping Indian Road and Olive Hill Road

-- South Mission north of Hellers Bend

-- Sunset Grove Road north of Via Encinos

-- Alta Vista Drive north of Palomar Drive

-- Linda Vista Drive north of La Canada Road

-- Knottwood Way north of Flowerwood Lane

-- Gird Road north of Mary Lewis Drive

-- Sage Road north of Brodea Lane

Evacuations Centers: Visit SDIC Red Cross for the most current information on Evacuation Shelters.

You can call the County Animal Services emergency line at (619) 236-2341 and find information on their website.

Animal Services is urging evacuees not to cut their livestock loose as it poses a danger to emergency responders.

Small-pet friendly shelters have been opened at:

Palomar College at 1140 W. Mission Road in San Marcos

Large animals and livestock can be taken to the Del Mar Fairgrounds.

Lilac Fire Incident Information Website

Road closures: The California Highway Patrol closed down state Route 76 from Inerstate 15 to East Vista Way

Old Hwy 395 between W. Lilac Rd. & Hwy 76 in both directions

School Closures: Closure information for San Diego County schools

Twitter Hashtags: #LilacFire

Traffic Map: CBS News 8 Traffic page »

Community Info: Cal Fire is hosting a community meeting regarding the Lilac Fire on Saturday, December 9 at the Fallbrook Community Center at 341 Heald Lane in Fallbrook.

Chopper 8 over Rancho Monserate Country Club - a mobile home park in Fallbrook

Red Cross Wildfire Safety Check List



[Video by viewer Ismael Luna taken from a gas station near the 76 and I-15 connector]

[Interstate 15 and State Route 76 connector in Pala Mesa.]

