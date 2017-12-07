Horses injured and killed at training center in Bonsall during Lilac Fire

BONSALL (NEWS 8) - Numerous horses died or were injured Thursday when flames from the wind-driven Lilac Fire swept through the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall, according to a trainer at the facility in northern San Diego County.



The trainer, Cliff Sise, told News 8 that one of those dead was his own horse, which he tried to rescue from a burning barn.



"It was dark, everything was hot and she wouldn't come out," Sise said.



"I opened the pen and tried to get behind her and get her out, and she wouldn't get out," he told the station. "She burned to death that quick."



He estimated "off-hand" that between 10 and 15 horses died and others were injured. His figures could not immediately be confirmed.



Hall of Fame jockey Kent Desormeaux tweeted photos of conditions at the training center, including one of horses grouped together in thick smoke.



The Del Mar Fairgrounds has opened as an evacuation center for large animals. County officials urged livestock owners to evacuate their animals well ahead of time.

This was what it looked like at the San Luis Rey training facility earlier.. sadly several horses have died @CBS8 #lilacfire pic.twitter.com/VBD4qgKcxX — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 8, 2017

Trainer at San Luis Rey training facility shared this with me.. sadly several horses have died here @CBS8 #LilacFire pic.twitter.com/9LfAqHAZqp — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 8, 2017

Horses at San Luis training center in bonsall near small spot fire burning @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/9ilmK91PGI — Kelly Hessedal (@KellyNews8) December 7, 2017

