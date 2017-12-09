2 killed after small plane crashes into a Clairemont home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A small plane crashed into a Clairemont home Saturday afternoon killing two passengers and injuring two others.

The crash happened at around 4:30 p.m in the 6200 block of Chandler Driver, north of Balboa Avenue and south of Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, east of Interstate 805.

The plane's pilot reported a catastrophic engine failure shortly after takeoff from Montgomery-Gibbs Executive Airport to the east, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department chief Brian Fennessy. The plane first grounded on the property of the nearby Lafayette Elementary School and slid into the home.

There were a total of four people on board the plane, according to SDFD. Nobody was inside the home at the time of the crash, but a dog on the property was killed.

