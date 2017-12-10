1 killed in single-vehicle crash on Route 94 in La Mesa - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

1 killed in single-vehicle crash on Route 94 in La Mesa

LA MESA (CNS) - One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on a freeway in La Mesa on Sunday.

It happened after 9 a.m. on westbound state Route 94, directly under a ramp to state Route 125, a California Highway Patrol dispatcher said.

It appeared driver was traveling at a high speed and lost control of the vehicle, the dispatcher said. The crash occurred in the slow lane, but the car came to rest in the center divider.

Three lanes of Route 94 were blocked, and a Sigalert was issued for the area.

