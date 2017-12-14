Tierrasanta: Preschoolers heartbroken after their bus is stolen

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Extreme disappointment from parents and students after Adventure Days preschool in Tierrasanta had their only bus stolen in the middle of the night.

Ellie Theriault knows stealing is bad and she is just two-years-old. There was no hiding her disappointment upon learning her school’s bus had been stolen.

“She is obsessed with the bus. She loves the bus. On July 4th, they did a parade where they got to ride the bus. She is really sad,” said Ellie's mother.

The stolen bus was the only way kids at the daycare were driven safely all over town.

The 48-seater bus was stolen Tuesday morning – the only thing the suspects left behind was a red bike, parked in the bus’ spot.

“I don’t think they understand the magnitude of what they have done. We are looking at 200 families in Tierrasanta,” said La Teresa Oropeza.

Oropeza said a camera captured what looked like three men surrounding the lone parking spot. “Where did the bus go?”

Insurance will not be enough to replace the bus. Oropeza hopes their old one is returned back to its rightful spot or have their prayers answers for a new one.

“God will take care of us. We know that. It’s just waiting and seeing how we are going to move forth. That is the hardest part.”

Staff and day care groups are helping shuttle students to and from school.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help buy a new bus.