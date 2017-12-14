Tierrasanta: Preschoolers heartbroken after their bus is stolen

Police Wednesday arrested two suspects in the slaying of a South Bay man whose body was discovered inside a barrel floating near the surface of San Diego Bay two months ago.
A one-acre brush fire broke Wednesday night in the Grantville section of San Diego and was knocked down with helicopter water drops and no injuries or damage to structures were reported.
Extreme disappointment from parents and students after Adventure Days preschool in Tierrasanta had their only bus stolen in the middle of the night.
The plane that crashed in Clairemont spooked a couple's dog away as they were out walking it out Saturday evening and had been missing for four days.
After days of searching, all six horses missing since the Lilac Fire erupted last Thursday have been accounted for - none were found alive.
Hand crews digging a perimeter of containment around the 4,100-acre burn area of the Lilac Fire continued to make progress Tuesday in their efforts to make sure the once-roaring blaze cannot come to life again.
It is not a scene from an Alfred Hitchcock movie, but it sure looks like one. A News 8 viewer in Oceanside sent in a video of hundreds of crows swarming her neighborhood. She said the eerie sigh has everyone on edge. News 8's Shawn Styles got to the bottom of it in this Your Stories Report.
Anthony Rodriguez recalled sitting in a remedial math class at Grossmont College in El Cajon bored out of his mind. The professor was teaching basic math skills that the 18-year-old had already learned in high school.
Authorities Wednesday released the names of two men killed last weekend in a fiery plane crash in Clairemont.