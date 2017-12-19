Lifestyle and etiquette expert shares rules of gift giving

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Sometimes gift giving around the holidays can be a bit awkward or uncomfortable, mostly because people don't follow a few simple rules.

For those unaware of proper gift giving etiquette, pay attention to what lifestyle and etiquette expert Elaine Swann had to share with News 8's Heather Myers.

She started off with some do's and don't's for giving a gift to a party host: First, flowers are a no -- no one wants to take time out of pouring drinks and welcoming friends to trim flowers and find a vase. Swann said it's generally not a good idea to give someone a gift that they have to continue to take care of.

If you want to get on your host's nice list, a nice bottle of wine, beer or champagne will always do the trick. But if you do bring them a bottle, don't pressure them into serving it that day. If you bought it because you want to try it then it's really not a gift, so let them decide.

Swann talked about a bunch more, including tricky subjects like budgeting for group gift exchanges or matching gift values with that special someone.

Learn more from Elaine at www.elaineswann.com.