CHP releases New Year holiday DUI stats

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers continued to arrest more people for suspected drunk driving both countywide and statewide over the year-end holidays.



From 6:01 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday, officers made 50 arrests in San Diego for suspected drunk driving, three more than the 47 reported last year.



Throughout California, the CHP made 829 arrests for suspected drunken driving, compared with 698 the previous year.

That figure only represents CHP arrests, and not those made by local police or sheriff's deputies.