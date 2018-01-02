Cyber security in the new year

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Cybercrime is costing the world trillions of dollars.



In 2017, the U.S. saw massive cyberattacks including hacks of companies like Uber, Anthem and Google.



"Wanna cry ransomware" crippled computers costing billions in losses and affecting critical infrastructure at some hospitals.



Whether it's big business, online business even a blog -- it's important to get your cyber defenses in order for 2018.



Cyber security expert Brad Taylor, CEO of San Diego based Proficio, explains the challenges businesses face in protecting their companies from cyber security attacks.