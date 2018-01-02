Your child's new toy could be spying on you

(NEWS 8) — The FBI is warning parents about the dangers of internet-connected toys.

Security experts say many of this year's top Christmas toys could be used to spy on your kids.

There are many fun interactive toys like a new singing Furby.

But internet-connected toys could have hackers toying with your child's personal information.

Even a high-tech Hello Barbie Dream House has hacking concern with its over 100 voice commands.

It's enabled features locks in your kid's voice.

"We've had internet connected toys that store information on the cloud like your child's voice," said editor of Wired Magazine Nick Thompson.

He says to watch out for talking toys and tablets.

"They're easily hacked," said Thompson. "They are starting to have microphones and cameras, which are a nightmare."

