Missing man with dementia reunited with family - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 72-year-old dementia patient who went missing in Ocean Beach is back with his family, San Diego police reported Monday.

Police did not say where or when James Burks, who was reported missing on Sunday, was located, but said he had been reunited with his family.

It was the second time that Burks was reported missing from his Newport Avenue home in recent weeks.

