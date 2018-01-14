Thousands expected at Martin Luther King Jr. parade along San Diego Harbor

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Thousands of spectators are expected at a parade along San Diego Harbor Sunday celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr.

The parade beings at 2 p.m. at the Embarcadero on Harbor Drive.

The procession will include floats, high school bands, drill teams, Greek organizations, churches and nonprofits.

The parade is organized by Zeta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., the oldest African American fraternity in the U.S. The fraternity, founded in 1906, counted King among its members, according to the San Diego Tourism Authority.