Breakthrough Play: Recess isn't just for kids

Public safety personnel searched in vain Monday for a 27-year-old musician who fell off Crystal Pier over the weekend and disappeared into the ocean.
Traffic heading south on Interstate 5 toward the Mexican inspection station will be rerouted to a newly constructed roadway beginning Thursday as part of ongoing construction at the border.
A former Miramar-based Marine who drove drunk and caused a head-on freeway crash that killed two UCSD medical students was acquitted of murder Monday but convicted of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and DUI.
It's almost time for Torrey Pines Golf Course to shine in the national spotlight as the Farmers Insurance Open kick offs Thursday. Several events lead up to the tournament, including Charley Hoffman's charity tournament Monday where San Diego's own Phil Mickelson was paired with Chargers legend Rolf Benirschke. News 8's John Howard caught up with them on the course.
It's almost time for Torrey Pines Golf Course to shine in the national spotlight as the Farmers Insurance Open kick offs Thursday. Several events lead up to the tournament, including Charley Hoffman's charity tournament Monday where San Diego's own Phil Mickelson was paired with Chargers legend Rolf Benirschke. News 8's John Howard caught up with them on the course.
An apartment complex under construction in Rolando went up in flames Monday, causing extensive damage, injuring one person and sending a thick column of black smoke into the sky near San Diego State University.
Hundreds of Helix High School students staged a walk- out Monday morning to protest police brutality after video emerged over the weekend on social media showing a La Mesa police officer on campus slamming a teenage girl to the ground.
Authorities Monday released the name of a 27-year old man who was fatally shot over the weekend in a Valencia Park-area neighborhood.
A man accused of stabbing his uncle to death in Pacific Beach was expected to appear in court Monday.
The Trump administration announced Monday it was preparing to replace existing vehicle barriers along a stretch of the U.S.-Mexico border in New Mexico that officials call "an area of high illegal entry."
Prior to 1867, the area which today makes up downtown San Diego was jokingly known as "Rabbitville."