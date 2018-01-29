Semi truck fire snarls traffic on I-805 in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Semi truck fire snarls traffic on I-805 in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:

CHULA VISTA (NEWS 8) - Three lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 805 near Bonita Road in Chula Vista, where a big rig caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.

No injuries have been reported, but the CHP has issued a congestion alert for the freeway in the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

