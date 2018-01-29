Semi truck fire snarls traffic on I-805 in Chula Vista

School shootings may seem like modern-day occurences, but 39 years ago on Monday, a teenage girl opened fire on a San Diego elementary school across the street from where she lived.
A collision involving a wrong-way driver has left two lanes and a connector ramp blocked on southbound Interstate 5, near state Route 15 in Barrio Logan, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Three lanes are blocked on northbound Interstate 805 near Bonita Road in Chula Vista, where a big rig caught fire, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Gusty Santa Ana winds will buffet East County mountain peaks again Monday amid red flag and high wind warnings from the National Weather Service.
Three vehicles were set ablaze Monday morning in the driveway of a home in Encanto, triggering a probe by arson investigators.
Jason Day sank an 18-inch birdie putt on the sixth playoff hole to beat Alex Noren and win the Farmers Insurance Open in front of empty grandstands on No. 18 at Torrey Pines on Monday morning.
Instead of going door-to-door, an innovative Girl Scout posted up outside her Chula Vista home to sell cookies for the 2018 Girl Scout Cookie Program. Lila Flores started her own cookie drive thru with lots of different flavors and a goal is to sell 250 boxes so she can go to camp for free. Girl Scouts around San Diego and Imperial Counties will be selling cookies for the next six weeks. Be sure to grab some and support your local scout!
Two Auschwitz survivors who now live in San Diego came together to tell the public their story ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day. Rose Schindler and Malka Kempner met for the first time Tuesday at the San Diego City Council where they were being recognized with a Holocaust Remembrance Day proclamation. Saturday was the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz.
