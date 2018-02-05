Crews clean up after fallen tree blocks street in University Cit - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Crews clean up after fallen tree blocks street in University City

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - All lanes were cleared Monday after some fallen trees blocked a street in University City.

This is happening on Nobel Drive near Genesee Avenue early Monday morning.

It's unclear why these trees fell.

Get the latest News 8 Traffic updates »
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.