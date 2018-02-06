Two people killed after plane goes down in Santee

SANTEE (NEWS 8/CNS) - Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Santee northwest of El Cajon's Gillespie Field, authorities said.



Two dogs were also injured when the plane went down about 6:56 a.m. in the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue near Pathway Street, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

The crash site appeared to be a dirt lot outside an industrial park west of Cuyamaca Street and south of state Route 52.



The aircraft had recently taken off from Gillespie Field heading west when it turned around, lost power and crashed in the construction yard northwest of the airport, Santee Fire Chief Richard Smith said.

The two dogs were taken to an animal hospital, Giannantonio said.



Witnesses Alexis and Zachary Hill, a brother and sister, said they witnessed the crash and rushed to help, but the front of the plane was destroyed.

"We just saw the plane come down and hit the floor, the whole front of the plane is destroyed. It's really frightening," Zachary said.

Santee Fire confirmed that two people on board the flight were killed.

"The complete front section of the plane is damaged, it's what you would expect for a plane going nose first into the ground," Santee Fire said.

Emergency crews were working to contain a fuel spill near the wreckage, Smith said.

No one on the ground was reported injured.

RT @CBS8: #BREAKING: A plane crash in Santee kills two people. It went down near Prospect and Cuyamaca. https://t.co/lQQKo3DfGt pic.twitter.com/vImZy8qNOT

Heartland units are assisting Santee with this response. — Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) February 6, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.