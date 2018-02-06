Two people killed after plane goes down in Santee

SANTEE (NEWS 8/CNS) - Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Santee northwest of El Cajon's Gillespie Field, authorities said.
Two dogs were also injured when the plane went down about 6:56 a.m. in the 9700 block of Prospect Avenue near Pathway Street, San Diego County Sheriff's Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.
The crash site appeared to be a dirt lot outside an industrial park west of Cuyamaca Street and south of state Route 52.
The aircraft had recently taken off from Gillespie Field heading west when it turned around, lost power and crashed in the construction yard northwest of the airport, Santee Fire Chief Richard Smith said.
The two dogs were taken to an animal hospital, Giannantonio said.
Witnesses Alexis and Zachary Hill, a brother and sister, said they witnessed the crash and rushed to help, but the front of the plane was destroyed.
"We just saw the plane come down and hit the floor, the whole front of the plane is destroyed. It's really frightening," Zachary said.
Santee Fire confirmed that two people on board the flight were killed.
"The complete front section of the plane is damaged, it's what you would expect for a plane going nose first into the ground," Santee Fire said.
Emergency crews were working to contain a fuel spill near the wreckage, Smith said.
No one on the ground was reported injured.
RT @CBS8: #BREAKING: A plane crash in Santee kills two people. It went down near Prospect and Cuyamaca. https://t.co/lQQKo3DfGt pic.twitter.com/vImZy8qNOT— Heartland Fire (@heartlandfire) February 6, 2018
Heartland units are assisting Santee with this response.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
A strengthening marine layer will bring dense fog Tuesday morning along San Diego County's coast and a few miles inland, but warm weather will still prevail later in the day across most of the county.
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed Tuesday morning in Santee northwest of El Cajon's Gillespie Field, authorities said.
The San Diego Girl Scout council is looking into whether a scout who was photographed selling cookies outside a marijuana dispensary broke any rules.
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose a tenth of a cent Monday to $3.417, its highest amount since Sep. 7th, 2015.
Visitors to Moonlight Beach will see a beautiful new mural created by local residents. The artwork is called "The Pacific Playground," and was installed by the Surfing Madonna Oceans Project Foundation. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look.
A Carlsbad man celebrated his 102nd birthday by setting the Guinness World Record for the oldest person to ride a zip line.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
Football fans won't see Saint Augustine football coach Richard Sanchez on the sidelines for the Saints this year. He is moving up to Division 1 college football and will be the defensive backs coach for Rocky Long and the Aztecs.It is a homecoming for Sanchez who was a grad assistant at San Diego State under Ted Tollner. News 8's John Howard asked Sanchez the difference between coaching high-schoolers and college students.
If you've ever dreamed of buying a home with a view, you might want to consider Julian's Observer's Inn.