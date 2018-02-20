Meet the newest Lucky Charms addition: A unicorn

(NEWS 8) - Unicorns are invading the cereal aisle! Lucky Charms just announced that a unicorn marshmallow is replacing the hourglass.



This is the first new marshmallow they've added in a decade.



They asked for fan suggestions on social media, using emojis.



The company says this is the first marshmallow to be inspired and created by kids.



It hits shelves next month.

