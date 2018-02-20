Meet the newest Lucky Charms addition: A unicorn

(NEWS 8) - Unicorns are invading the cereal aisle! Lucky Charms just announced that a unicorn marshmallow is replacing the hourglass.
This is the first new marshmallow they've added in a decade.
They asked for fan suggestions on social media, using emojis.
The company says this is the first marshmallow to be inspired and created by kids.
It hits shelves next month.
With the flu continuing to impact much of the country this season, some people are turning to technology to get the treatment they need.
A cold snap that settled over Southern California over the weekend delivered a few record low temperatures in the San Diego area Tuesday, the National Weather Service reported.
A California teen has been sentenced to six months in prison for smuggling in a Bengal tiger cub from Mexico.
Local mothers fed up with school violence are calling for tougher gun laws in the wake of the Florida high school shooting.
El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells announced Tuesday that he will challenge incumbent and fellow Republican Duncan Hunter in the 50th Congressional District.
The discovery of a threatening graffiti scrawl at High Tech High Media Arts led Tuesday to a heightened police presence at the Point Loma charter school.
Qualcomm announced Tuesday that it has reached an agreement with NXP Semiconductors to purchase the Dutch chipmaker.
It's a popular golf course in Borrego Springs, but a lot of people don't like the drive. Rams Hill, a local company, is eliminating the drive but still getting you to the course through the air!
A social media post originally believed to have threatened a school shooting at San Marcos High School Tuesday sparked an investigation that found there was no specific threat made to the school, law enforcement and school district officials said.