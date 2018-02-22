Allison Janney Met Princess Kate While Barefoot - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Allison Janney Met Princess Kate While Barefoot

Posted: Updated:

After James congratulates Allison Janney on her BAFTA win for "I, Tonya" and immediately questions why she was photographed without shoes on the streets of London and learns that she actually ran in to a pregnant Kate Middleton -- still in her heels.

[To view video on YouTube, Click Here.]

Watch The Late Late Show with James Corden weeknights on CBS 8 at 12:37 a.m

  • The Late Late Show with James CordenMore>>

  • Allison Janney Met Princess Kate While Barefoot

    Allison Janney Met Princess Kate While Barefoot

    Thursday, February 22 2018 4:30 PM EST2018-02-22 21:30:50 GMT

    After James congratulates Allison Janney on her BAFTA win for "I, Tonya" and immediately questions why she was photographed without shoes on the streets of London and learns that she actually ran in to a pregnant Kate Middleton - still in her heels.

     

    After James congratulates Allison Janney on her BAFTA win for "I, Tonya" and immediately questions why she was photographed without shoes on the streets of London and learns that she actually ran in to a pregnant Kate Middleton - still in her heels.

     

  • James Corden on Gun Control in America

    James Corden on Gun Control in America

    Wednesday, February 21 2018 4:48 PM EST2018-02-21 21:48:15 GMT

    After 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, James looks at measures other countries have taken to curb gun violence and wonders why Americans continue to refuse to make any changes.

     

    After 17 people were murdered in a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, James looks at measures other countries have taken to curb gun violence and wonders why Americans continue to refuse to make any changes.

     

  • Domhnall Gleeson Drew the 'Peter Rabbit' Short, Sunny Straw

    Domhnall Gleeson Drew the 'Peter Rabbit' Short, Sunny Straw

    Tuesday, February 20 2018 7:39 PM EST2018-02-21 00:39:33 GMT

    Fellow co-stars James Corden and Margot Robbie ask Domhnall Gleeson about heading to Australia to shoot "Peter Rabbit" -- an experience James and Margot didn't have only voicing characters -- and learned Domhnall had a fierce battle against the sun and heat.

     

    Fellow co-stars James Corden and Margot Robbie ask Domhnall Gleeson about heading to Australia to shoot "Peter Rabbit" -- an experience James and Margot didn't have only voicing characters -- and learned Domhnall had a fierce battle against the sun and heat.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.