A local soccer club is kicking off its third season

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You've probably heard of The Albion Pros.



The team is back and better than ever, but there's a new name and a new mission. The team is now known as Albion Soccer Club.



ASC San Diego also has a mission to give back to the community by donating portions of ticket sales to non-profit organizations.



ASC San Diego will play Saturday at Mission Bay Stadium in Pacific Beach.



The first home Regular Season game will be against FC ARIZONA on Saturday, March 24th.



News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to practice with the team.



For tickets and more information visit their website at www.asc-sandiego.com.