A local soccer club is kicking off its third season - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A local soccer club is kicking off its third season

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Ashley Jacobs, Reporter
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - You've probably heard of The Albion Pros.

The team is back and better than ever, but there's a new name and a new mission. The team is now known as Albion Soccer Club.

ASC San Diego also has a mission to give back to the community by donating portions of ticket sales to non-profit organizations.

ASC San Diego will play Saturday at Mission Bay Stadium in Pacific Beach.

The first home Regular Season game will be against FC ARIZONA on Saturday, March 24th.

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to practice with the team.

For tickets and more information visit their website at www.asc-sandiego.com.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.