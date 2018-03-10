Thousands gather at Petco Park to pay final respects to legendary broadcaster, Dick Enberg

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - When sports fans think of Dick Enberg, one phrase likely pops in their minds. OH MY!

One of America's most beloved sports broadcasters, Enberg's fans, friends and family members gathered at Petco Park in downtown to celebrate his life and legendary 60 year career.

Enberg and his versatile voice covered some of sports biggest events. Including 10 Super Bowls, 28 Wimbledons and eight NCAA basketball men's championship games.

Most recently, Enberg had served as the primary play-by-play television voice of the San Diego Padres, retiring in 2016 after seven seasons with the team.

In addition to his larger than life TV persona, Enberg was also a beloved father to six children.

Enberg passed away at his home in La Jolla. At the time his family suspected it was a heart attack.