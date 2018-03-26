Two-car collision kills two people in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS) - Investigators Monday morning reopened an Escondido intersection after wrapping up a roughly seven-hour investigation into a crash that killed two people and injured two more, police said.



The two-car collision was reported at 11:28 p.m. Sunday at East El Norte Parkway and North Ash Street, east of Interstate 15, Escondido High School and the Del Norte Plaza Shopping Center, Escondido police Sgt. Janice Kolhof said.



Witnesses said at the scene that a Dodge Charger was speeding and being driven aggressively when it ran a red light, striking the side of a Ford Mustang and sending it rolling into the front yard of a nearby home. Video from the scene showed the Mustang in the yard on its roof, with the driver's side crumpled.



One person was thrown from the Mustang and killed, another person in the Mustang was killed, and a third occupant from that car was seriously injured, according to police. The Charger's driver also was reportedly taken to a hospital with serious injuries.



A SigAlert was issued just before midnight as investigators shut down traffic for several blocks in all directions. East El Norte Parkway was closed between Fig Street and Conway Drive, and North Ash Street was closed between Sheridan and Ball avenues.



Police opened East El Norte Parkway shortly before 7 a.m. and all lanes of traffic on both streets were reopened by 7:15.

